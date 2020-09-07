576 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hungary

BBJ

The total number of confirmed people infected with the coronavirus in Hungary now stands at 8,963 (up from 8,387 on Sunday and 7,892 on Saturday), the state-run About Hungary website announced today (Monday, September 7). Of those, 625 have died.

Image by Borka Kiss / Shutterstock.com

There are currently 21,756 people in compulsory home quarantine, while 3,961 have recovered.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,377. The results show that 43% of those infected, 59% of the dead, and 42% of those recovered live in Budapest.

There are currently 164 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, 11 of whom are on ventilators, the website said.

In seperate but related news, the government announced that a total of 1.793 million people have returned the latest National Consultation questionnaire. which this time was related to coronavirus measures.

State Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office Csaba Dömötör, said the survey is the second most successful run by the government in terms of replies received.

“We must prepare for a protracted fight against the virus, and it is good to know which points are the most important that Hungarians agree on," Dömötör said in a video message on Facebook.