5,525 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 167,479, with 5,525 new cases and 193 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 5,706.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 243,581 up from 238,056 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 70,396.

Currently, 7,695 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 637 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,918,043 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 53,315 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 50,786. Pest County is the second most affected, with 31,617 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (15,479 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 9,582.