5,415 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 181,190, with 5,415 new cases and 171 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 6,451.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 265,003 up from 259,588 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 77,362.

Currently, 7,869 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 645 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 2,216,880 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 43,923 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 53,901. Pest County is the second most affected, with 34,142 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (16,425 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 11,412.