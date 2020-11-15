4,238 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 106,265, with 4,238 new cases and 107 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,097.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 140,961 up from 136,723 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 31,599.

Currently, 7,013 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 569 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,354,742 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,411 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 34,384. Pest County is the second most affected, with 18,635 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (10,538 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 2,675.