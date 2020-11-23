3,334 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 130,722, with 3,334 new cases and 91 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,891.

Some 22% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 177,952 up from 174,618 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 43,339.

Currently, 7,461 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 627 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,518,158 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 42,071 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 41,251. Pest County is the second most affected, with 23,372 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (12,079 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 5,660.