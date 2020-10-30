3,286 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 51,761, with 3,286 new cases and 65 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,699.

Some 27% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 71,413, up from 68,127 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 17,953.

Currently, 3,753 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 267 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,048,580 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 26,396 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 19,562. Pest County is the second most affected, with 8,985 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (4,517 cases).