2,194 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 49,024, with 2,194 new cases and 56 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,634.

Some 27% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 68,127, up from 65,933 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 17,469.

Currently, 3,197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 255 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,032,942 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,585 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 18,847. Pest County is the second most affected, with 8,601 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (4,334 cases).