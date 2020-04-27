1st patient who received blood plasma therapy in ʼhopeful conditionʼ

Bence Gaál

The first Hungarian coronavirus patient who received blood plasma therapy is "in a hopeful condition", Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said at a press briefing by the Operational Group.

Cecília Müller (Photo by Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

The patient, who also suffers from kidney failure, had undergone a three-day therapy.

Müller noted that determining the effectiveness of the treatment will take time, adding that there are plans to provide blood plasma therapy for several patients.

The Chief Medical Officer also noted that doctors are looking for people who have successfully recovered from the infection, feel healthy, and are ready to donate blood plasma.

13% of cases are healthcare workers

Müller said that some 13% of all infected persons are healthcare workers, noting that the percentage is in line with international experience.

She noted that a number of them made a successful recovery without ever displaying symptoms.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.