1,423 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 34,016, with 1,423 new cases and 48 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,259.

Some 30% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 50,180, up from 48,757 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 14,905.

Currently, 2,023 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 201 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 919,481 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,203 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 15,173. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,387 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,133 cases).