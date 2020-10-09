1,176 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 25,107, with 1,176 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 34% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 35,222, up from 34,046 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 913, after the passing of 15 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 9,202.

Currently, 993 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 82 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 803,648 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 22,385 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 12,066. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,562 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,994 cases).