1/5 of journalists see pay cut due to coronavirus pandemic

Nicholas Pongratz

According to a survey, more than one-fifth of Hungarian journalists have already had their salaries reduced as a result of the epidemic, says media1.hu.

Photo by Liptak Robert/Shutterstock.com

Próbakő Communications asked journalists associated with them, in an anonymous online survey of 155 people, how they are experiencing the challenges of the epidemic caused by the coronavirus, and how it is affecting their lives and daily work.

About a third of the respondents had previously worked from home, and nearly half of the tasks they had done so far from the editorial office were now done from their home office. Nearly a third of journalists feel that work-life balance has moved in the direction of the former.

In contrast, one in five respondents has had less work to do, which unfortunately means a reduction in their pay. More than three-quarters of journalists feel their work is at some level in jeopardy due to the economic constraints created by the epidemic.

Overall, journalists see the current situation and prospects of the profession as gloomy.