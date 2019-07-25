Wizz Air Youth Challenge applications open

Bence Gaál

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air has announced this yearʼs "Wizz Air Youth Challenge" competition, looking for innovative ideas from university and college students that fit the airlineʼs sustainability strategy, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A presentation at last yearʼs competition

The international contest is an opportunity for todayʼs youth to prove their business acumen, critical thinking skill, and problem-solving abilities by solving a business task chosen by Wizz Airʼs heads, based on a real-life situation.

The application deadline for teams is September 1 at the competition website. Competitors who reach the finals will present their ideas to Wizz Airʼs upper management on October 14-15 in Budapest.

Members of the winning team will receive unlimited free flights to any of the airlineʼs 147 destinations. Furthermore, Wizz Air will actually implement their idea. The second and third placed teams will get free return tickets, usable for flights to any Wizz Air destination.