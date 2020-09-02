Wizz Air warns travel restrictions could keep capacity around 60%

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air on Tuesday said its capacity is likely to be lower than anticipated in the third quarter of its business year started April 1 because of renewed travel restrictions, state news wire MTI reports.

Wizz Air issued the operational update for investors because of renewed travel restrictions "across Europe and in Hungary in particular" to manage the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Hungary is barring entry by foreigners, with some exceptions, from September 1 because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases originating abroad.

Wizz Air put its capacity in July-September at "roughly 60%", but said persistent mobility restrictions across the network are likely to keep capacity at around 60% in October-December, as opposed to 80% as previously anticipated.

"Further capacity reductions remain a possibility and as a result, Wizz Air may park parts of its fleet throughout the winter season to protect its cash balance," the airline said, adding that its focus remains on "safeguarding its strong balance sheet and excellent liquidity position".