Wizz Air to order 146 Airbus aircraft

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus on the purchase of a further 146 Airbus A320neo family aircraft worth more than USD 17.2 billion at list price, state news agency MTI reported.

Wizz Air noted that it would get discounts on the order from Airbus. Deliveries will start in 2022, but Wizz Air will receive most of the aircraft in 2025 and 2026, following the delivery of 110 Airbus A321neo aircraft the airline ordered in 2015.

"The next-step technology aircraft will enable us to continue to lower our operating costs as we drive towards our goal of Wizz Air being the lowest-fare and lowest unit-cost airline in Europe," said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi.

Provided the new order is approved by Wizz Airʼs shareholders, it will bring the airlineʼs outstanding orders with Airbus to 282 aircraft.