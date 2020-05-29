Wizz Air to open bases in Larnaca, Milan-Malpensa

Bence Gaál

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will open new bases in Larnaca, Cyprus and Milan-Malpensa, Italy from July, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

An Airbus A321 aircraft operated by Wizz Air

The carrier will base two Airbus A320 planes at Larnaca, and five A321 aircraft at Milan Malpensa, adding a total of 30 different new routes to its network.

With the new base in Italy, the number of routes served by Wizz Air in Lombardy will increase to 41, including 28 accessible from Milan-Malpensa, and 13 from Bergamo. The airlineʼs first flight to Italy landed in 2004.

The airlineʼs first flight to Cyprus landed in 2010.

The addition of Wizz Airʼs 28th and 29th base globally will create 100 jobs in Larnaca and a further 200 in Milan.