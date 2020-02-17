Wizz Air suspends flights to Odessa

Nicholas Pongratz

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will suspend flights to Odessa from late March to early June for security reasons, according to azuzlet.hu.

According to the company, due to the refurbishment of the runway at the international airport in Odessa, the airport will not meet the safety standards set by Wizz Air and therefore no flights will be available between March 26 and June 5.

The passengers concerned were offered a re-booking or a refund of their ticket price.

A decision was also made to suspend the other two flights, and Wizz Air closed the Luton-Torp and Luton-Prague flights indefinitely for business reasons.