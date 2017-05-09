Wizz Air signs partnership agreement with five universities

Christian Keszthelyi

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announced a new partnership with five universities in the region and signed a Letter of Intent on the cooperation in Budapest.

Wizz Air’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Diederik Pen and representatives of Budapest University of Technology and Economics, the University of Nyíregyháza (Hungary), the State School of Higher Education in Chelm (Poland), Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (Lithuania) and the Estonian Aviation Academy attended the ceremonial launch of the partnership and signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Under the new partnership, students of the partner universities will be entitled to unique opportunities to gain insight into the life of a commercial airline pilot. Additionally, Wizz Air will offer direct access to the airline’s recruitment process, aiming to ease the first career steps of the most talented cadets.

“We are delighted to announce this mutually beneficial partnership with five universities in Hungary, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania, which further underlines our commitment to hire the most dedicated talents to join Wizz Airʼs constantly growing, superior team,” said Pen. “This cooperation will help us recruit the best of the best, while providing students with the opportunity to discover the Wizz Air world and learn about the attractive career opportunities and training programs the airline offers its pilots.”

The industry is rapidly growing in the region and Wizz Air claims to be one of Europe’s fastest-expanding airlines. The carrier is set to double its size by 2025, taking delivery of some 100 new Airbus aircraft.

Wizz Air emphasized today that it is constantly hiring aviation professionals, and the partnership with these institutions is a mutually beneficial platform for cooperation helping the airline to hire young professionals with a solid educational background, as well as helping the universities offer their students a great career perspective.