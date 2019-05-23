Wizz Air launches flight to new Eilat Airport

Bence Gaál

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air has announced the relaunch of its seasonal flights to the Israeli holiday destination of Eilat from October, with planes now arriving to the cityʼs new Ramon Airport.

Tickets will go on sale from 10 a.m. next Tuesday, with prices starting at HUF 2,990, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Wizz Airʼs seasonal flights to Eilat, which is located in southern Israel on the Red Sea, were originally started in November 2018. This year, the seasonal flights will start earlier, on October 1. Between October 1 and 26, the airline will operate two flights per week, every Tuesday and Saturday, and between October 28 and March 27, there will be three flights per week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The planes, however, will not arrive at the same airport as last year, as the old airport was closed down this spring. Instead, flights will arrive at the newly built, modern Ramon Airport, named after the first Israeli astronaut, Ilan Ramon, who was killed in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003.

Apart from Budapest, Wizz Air services to Eilat will be available from Warsaw, Vienna, Bucharest, Sofia, and Riga.