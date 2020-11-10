Wizz Air launches carbon offsetting scheme

Bence Gaál

Discount airline Wizz Air has launched a carbon offsetting scheme as part of its wider commitment to reducing emissions, enabling passengers to calculate their flight’s environmental impact and offset the carbon emissions thereof.

Photo by Wizz Air

According to a press release by the company, the scheme, created in partnership with climate-focused technology company CHOOOSE, provides passengers with the option to offset their journey by supporting trusted, high impact climate projects around the globe. To account for their carbon emissions, passengers can make a payment supporting a verified carbon offset and receive a certificate in return, recognizing the emissions they have offset.

Wizz Air is initially supporting two verified carbon-reducing projects; The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program (TIST) in Uganda and the Pichacay Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy Project in Ecuador. Both projects are certified by the Verified Carbon Standard.

"We strive to be the greenest airline of choice as we work hard on continuously decreasing our environmental footprint," Marion Geoffroy, chief corporate officer at Wizz Air, says. "Through a wide range of sustainability initiatives, we are proud to already have one of the lowest emission rates in the European aviation industry and are delighted to be working with CHOOOSE to provide carbon offsetting to our passengers.

"Together with our modern aircraft fleet, variety of fuel-saving initiatives, maximization of passenger load factor, a network design which avoids unnecessary connecting flights, and the lightest materials used in the cabin, we are ensuring that Wizz Air is the best and greenest choice passengers can make when they fly," he adds.