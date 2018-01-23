Wizz Air eyes Alitalia routes

BBJ

Low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy and its troubled carrier Alitalia but with certain limitations, and intercontinental flights certainly do not feature in its plans, Wizz Air co-founder and CEO József Váradi told Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica.

Italian airline Alitalia has long been struggling on the market and may now be sold off piece by piece, according to a report in La Repubblica. Among those interested in the offer are low-cost airlines easyJet and Wizz Air.

In an interview with the Italian daily, Váradi said only the short and medium-haul segments are being considered by the company, whose plans are "certainly not for the intercontinental flights." Regarding the Alitalia brand, Váradi added: "to tell the truth, we are not interested."

Váradi told the paper he would be visiting Italy in the coming weeks and concluded that the airline is interested in the Italian market, the Mediterranean region and Israel, and - under certain conditions - North Africa.

State news wire MTI reported that Wizz Airʼs passenger numbers rose 24% to 28.3 million last year.