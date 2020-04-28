Wizz Air CEO launches London scholarship

Nicholas Pongratz

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi is launching the Váradi Scholarship for distance learning programs through the University of London, according to Forbes.hu.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi (left), seen here with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó. Photo by Wizz Air.

As the founder of the scholarship, Váradi says he wants to contribute some HUF 400 million to the studies of nearly 100 students at the University of London drawn from around the world, especially students from Central and Eastern Europe.

These distance courses can be enrolled in from anywhere in the world, and the scholarships are particularly important in the current context, in light of the travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Váradi maintains.

"I believe that supporting the education of talents in Central and Eastern Europe is a multi-rewarding investment that can change the lives of students and the future of future generations," the Wizz Air Chief said about the establishment of the scholarship.

The Hungarian-based airline is listed on the London Stock Exchange.