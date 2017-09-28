Wizz Air begins recruitment of 1,300 new staff

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced its biggest ever recruitment drive, which sees the company aiming to create an additional direct 1,300 jobs in the coming year, according to a report by business news portal vg.hu.

Central and Eastern Europeʼs biggest budget airline announced its recruitment campaign today targeting its entire network, by which it aims to increase its headcount to 4,500 by the end of next year.

In the past 13 years, Wizz Air has steadily strengthened its leading position on the regional air transport market, notes vg.hu. In 2017, it has taken delivery of 11 new aircraft, and will add a further 21 brand new Airbus A320s and A321s to its fleet by the end of 2018. In the longer term, the company envisages doubling its fleet to more than 160 aircraft by the end of 2024.

Often describing itself as Hungaryʼs de facto Hungarian national carrier, Wizz Air will organize a total of 400 recruitment events in more than 25 countries in Europe and beyond, for both pilots and cabin crew. The #IamWIZZcrew campaign will introduce applicants to the airline, where they will learn about careers in aviation and the recruitment process directly from existing Wizz staff.

"Wizz Air is already one of the most successful airlines in Europe, continuing to produce double-digit growth," noted József Ujhelyi, Wizz Airʼs chief flight operations officer.

Wizz Airʼs first flight took off on May 19, 2004, and it now offers over 500 routes from 27 bases in the region, according to the companyʼs website. Wizz Air successfully completed an initial public offering on February 25, 2015, and is now listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ.