Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 6 destinations

Bence Gaál

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that it will operate flights to six destinations from the UAE capital starting October 1.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the airline will base two brand new eco-friendly Airbus A321neo planes in Abu Dhabi.

The announced destinations are Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odessa, and Jerevan.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a venture between Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.

The announced flights will add an annual capacity of 350,000 seats to the UAE capital. The airline says that it will allocate an additional four Airbus A321neo aircraft in the first six months of operations.

Tickets for the new routes are already on sale. Wizz Air also launched an Arabic language website in order to facilitate the booking process for Arabic-speaking travelers.