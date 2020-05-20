Your cart

Wingholding raises HUF 54 bln in bonds

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 09:30

Hungarian property developer Wingholding raised HUF 54.4 billion in proceeds from the sale of corporate bonds auctioned this week, according to an announcement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange. 

Wingholding offered bonds with a face value of HUF 50 bln at the auction and allowed for the possibility of 10% oversubscription. Bids came to HUF 54.7 bln, all of which Wingholding accepted.

The bonds were issued under the Bond Funding for Growth Scheme (BGS) of the National Bank of Hungary. 

 

 

