Vodafone reduces term of loyalty contracts

MTI – Econews

Mobile telecommunications service provider Vodafone will reduce the term of "loyalty contracts" it offers subscribers from two years to one year from Monday, state news wire MTI reported.

Amendments to the telecommunications act in force from October 24 require a reduction in the terms of loyalty contracts for all post-paid clients, with the exception of those who opt for a discounted handset when signing. Vodafone will comply one month ahead of the legal deadline, Marketing Director Balázs Révész told journalists on Tuesday, quoted by MTI.

Complying with the amendments will cost Vodafone more than HUF 100 million. About 88% of Vodafoneʼs post-paid subscribers have "loyalty contracts" and more than half of all subscribers availed themselves of offers for discounted handsets, Révész added.