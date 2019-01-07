Two-thirds of mobile subscribers opt for 1-year ’loyalty’ contracts

BBJ

About two-thirds of post-paid mobile subscribers now opt for one-year "loyalty" contracts which service providers have been required to offer by law since the fall of 2017, according to a press release from the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH).

Before the new rules came into force, about 90% of subscribers signed two-year contracts, the NMHH said, citing the results of a survey conducted in 2018.

Almost 90% of respondents said they were satisfied with their loyalty contracts. More than half were unaware that subscribers can ask service providers to "unlock" handsets, allowing their use on competitors’ networks, after the term of their loyalty contract expires.

According to the survey, some 68% signed their loyalty contracts in person, while 29% sealed the deal by phone, with only a small number of people using online platforms. Seven out of ten clients said that the service provider informed them about the cost of one- and two-year contracts, as well as those with undefined length.