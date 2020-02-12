Tungsram Lounge opens at Budapest Airport

Bence Gaál

The business partners of lighting and innovation company Tungsram may now enjoy the recently opened Tungsram Lounge at the Ferenc Liszt International Airport, offering Hungarian specialties and an exclusive meeting room, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: Győző Dósa/Budapest Airport

"We offer professional and innovative solutions, hence the idea of innovating the way we show and advertise ourselves to our international clients was self-explanatory," said Tungsram president-CEO Jörg Bauer at the loungeʼs opening ceremony. "Hence we have created this lounge, where our clients may spend the waiting time until their plane departs comfortable - not an everyday solution."

Bauer added that he considers himself the "Industrial Ambassador" of Hungary, and hence it is important that the hospitality offered by the lounge reflects Hungarian traditions.

"This lounge perfectly represents the partnership between Budapest Airport and Tungsram," says Rolf Schnitzler, CEO of Budapest Airport, noting that the two companies signed a cooperation agreement more than a year ago. "It is an honor, that Tungsram, a Hungary-based global brand chose Budapest Airport as an exhibition space. We are certain that the new business lounge and Tungsramʼs presence at the exclusive advertisement platforms will contribute greatly to the innovative Hungarian companyʼs international reputation."

The 72 sqm lounge can host 15-20 people at the same time. It is open between 5:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. every day. Malév Ground Handling is responsible for catering, with the food reflecting Hungarian culinary culture in a modern, "finger food" form. Guests may also order warm dishes from restaurants at the airport.

Tungsram Lounge is located next to gate A8 in Terminal 2A. It may only be used by Tungsramʼs clients and business partners, on an invitational basis.