Transintertop awarded investment grant

MTI – Econews

Hungarian road haulage company Transinterop was awarded a HUF 282 million government grant on Monday to support the construction of an almost HUF 800 mln warehouse at its base in Környe, west of the capital, state news wire MTI reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó presented the contract on the investment grant which is part of a government scheme to support efficiency-boosting investments at businesses with the aim of preserving jobs during the coronavirus crisis. Grants awarded under the scheme, which has a HUF 169 billion funding allocation, can cover up to half of the investment costs.

Szijjártó said the grant money is being awarded to 806 companies, supporting investments worth a combined HUF 377 bln and preserving 143,000 jobs.

Transinterop owner Attila Selmeczi said the company would have had to wait years to build the 3,000 sqm warehouse without the grant money.

Transinterop employs 270 people, including 150 truck drivers. It operates with 155 tractors and 210 trailers.

Last year, itʼs revenue topped HUF 8 bln, making it the 10th-biggest player on the local road haulage market.