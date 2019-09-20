Thyssenkrupp moves Budapest competence center

remember me
Germanyʼs thyssenkrupp is moving its Budapest automotive industry development centre to a bigger base in the capital and adding more staff, the business told state news wire MTI.
The center is moving to a 16,000 sqm area in the South Buda Business Park with almost 30% more laboratory and office space than its current location. The move will take place over several months.
The competence centre was established by thyssenkrupp and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) 20 years earlier. It develops electromechanical steering systems.
