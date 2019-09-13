Three companies accepted for 5G auction

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekom, Telenor Magyarország and Vodafone Magyarország have been registered by Hungaryʼs National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) for the auctions for 5G spectrums, NMHH said today, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The auction was called to support the introduction of fifth-generation mobile technology and for the sale of frequencies for related wireless broadband services.

Four companies expressed interest in partaking in the auction but one failed to fulfil NMHHʼs criteria.

Participants may submit their bids for spectrum in the 2,600 MHz, 3,600 MHz, 700 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands.

The winners are expected to be announced at the end of October or the start of November.

Licenses for the blocks will be valid for a period of 15 years with a one-time option for a five-year extension.