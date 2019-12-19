The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest participates in Shoebox charity

BBJ

The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest participates in the Shoebox charity program for the second time, helping children in need, the hotel tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The "Shoebox Action" charity program (or, as itʼs called in its home country, England, Operation Christmas Child) reached Hungary more than a decade ago, when the children in need received packages for Christmas from Western Europe, with the help of the Baptist Charity Service.

In 2004, the charity service launched the first independent action in Hungary. Initially, the action operated with a single collection point and has now become nationwide, with the center being the Shoebox Castle set up on Deák Ferenc tér, where the "Box Fairy" receives the donations gifts.

While the motto of the program was initially "Happy Christmas for 10,000 children", in 2018 more than 57,000 shoeboxes were collected as part of the action. In 2019, the charity wants to cross the 60,000 mark.

This year marks the 16th edition of the program. Those unable to make a gift, but wishing to help can dial "1355" and support the charity program with HUF 300 per phone call.



"It is a great honor to be part of this fantastic collaboration. We are excited to join The Ritz-Carlton, ladies and gentlemen in Budapest, to bring an unforgettable experience and joyful moments to children in need at Christmas," said Hugo Lecanda, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.

The hotel collected donations until December 18, delivering shoeboxes to the collection point afterwards.