Tesco plans to reduce store spaces in Hungary

BBJ

Customers prefer fast shopping rather than roaming in huge spaces, and so Tesco plans to reduce its store spaces to a maximum of 6,000 square meters, Matt Simister, CEO of Tesco Europe, told weekly news magazine Figyelő.

Tesco will stay in Hungary and is planning in the long term, Simister told Figyelő. The company has 206 stores in Hungary, ranging in size from 10,000-15,000 sqm hypermarkets to smaller-sized Tesco Express shops, and employs a total of 18,000 people.

Simister said that nowadays, customers do not like huge stores, but tend to shop more often and spend less at once. Tesco is therefore continually shrinking its shopping areas and letting out the space that is freed up instead.

As a result, the area of the Tesco store in Budaörs has decreased from 15,000 sqm to 10,000 sqm, while Tesco plans to decrease the space to a maximum of 6,000 sqm in most of its stores.

Meanwhile, the freed space will be let out to companies such as H&M, Sports Direct and Decathlon, according to the report.