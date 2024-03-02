Money Motion 2024: The Future of FinTech Unfolds in Zagreb

This March, Zagreb, Croatia becomes the epicenter of the FinTech revolution, hosting the eagerly anticipated Money Motion 2024 conference

As the industry navigates through a period of recalibration, with FinTech investments witnessing a 36% decline in 2023, Money Motion emerges as a vital platform for fostering innovation, sustainability, and growth. With over 2,500 participants, including the brightest minds and foremost leaders in the field, the conference is set to redefine the contours of financial technology.

Highlighting this year's event is the electrifying fight club showdown between Aircash, Croatia's most successful FinTech venture, and Revolut, the global digital banking giant. In a groundbreaking session, Hrvoje Ćosić, founder of Aircash, and Andrius Bičeika of Revolut, will engage in a spirited exchange, diving deep into their companies' trajectories, industry insights, and the challenges reshaping FinTech. Ćosić anticipates "an unforgettable gathering filled with dynamic dialogues and innovative ideas," promising an exchange that will enrich all attendees.

Money Motion 2024 boasts an unparalleled roster of speakers, including luminaries such as Péter Csányi from OTP Group, Aleksandra Babić from Mastercard, Maurice Lisi from BPER Bank, Laura Grassi from Politecnico di Milano, and Alexey Kapustin of Raiffeisen Digital Bank, alongside returning stars Andrius Bičeika, Panagiotis Kriaris from Unzer, and Balázs Békeffy of OTP Bank. Their diverse expertise will illuminate discussions ranging from digital banking transformation to the intricacies of blockchain technology, setting the stage for a deep dive into the FinTech landscape of tomorrow.

At the heart of Money Motion is the Startup competition, a battleground for emerging FinTech companies vying for a chance to win 10,000 euros and pitch their solutions to a jury of seasoned investors and industry veterans. This initiative not only spotlights the potential of new entrants but also symbolises the conference's dedication to nurturing innovation and facilitating meaningful connections between startups and established corporations.

Proudly supported by leading names in the industry, Money Motion 2024 is sponsored by giants such as Nexi, Mastercard, ASEE, Monri, and OTP Bank. Their involvement underscores the conference's stature as a premier event in the FinTech calendar, bringing together the industry's best to explore, discuss, and shape the future of finance.

Set against the backdrop of the Zagreb Fair on March 21 and 22, Money Motion 2024 is more than a conference—it's a beacon for the FinTech community, promising groundbreaking insights, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a glimpse into the future of finance.

Regular tickets are currently on sale at Entrio.hr, offering attendees the chance to be part of this transformative event for 249 eur. For more information on the Startup Pitch competition, the full program, and ticket purchases, visit the conference's official website www.money-motion.eu