TDK Hungary winds up HUF 1 bln R&D project

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Japanese-owned TDK Hungary Components Kft. said on Tuesday it has wound up a HUF 1.03 billion research, development and innovation project, state news wire MTI reported. TDK won HUF 258 million in EU and state grant money for the project.
The company announced the launch of the project to develop the next generation of aluminum electrolytic capacitors in December 2018, MTI recalled.
TDK Hungary said it employs 2,500 people at its base in Szombathely in western Hungary. It posted revenue of EUR 254 mln in its business year that ended on March 31, 2018.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben