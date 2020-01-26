Tata Consultancy Services expands in Budapest

MTI – Econews

Indiaʼs Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on inaugurated a digital competency office in Budapest this week, expanding its activities in the capital and creating 500 jobs, state news wire MTI reports.

The new positions will be added to TCSʼs existing staff of 2,500 in Budapest.

TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said TCS would strengthen its work in the areas of artificial intelligence and automation with the new digital services center.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that 120 shared service centers employ some 55,000 people in Hungary.