Tata Consultancy Services expands in Budapest

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Indiaʼs Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on inaugurated a digital competency office in Budapest this week, expanding its activities in the capital and creating 500 jobs, state news wire MTI reports.
The new positions will be added to TCSʼs existing staff of 2,500 in Budapest.
TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said TCS would strengthen its work in the areas of artificial intelligence and automation with the new digital services center.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that 120 shared service centers employ some 55,000 people in Hungary.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben