Sziget Festival beefs up lineup with bigger budget

MTI – Econews

Budapestʼs Sziget Festival, a week-long musical extravaganza on an island in the Danube, is adding more international acts to its lineup this year with a boosted HUF 8.6 billion budget, chief organizer Tamás Kádár said at a press conference on Thursday.

The budget is up 12% from 2017, Kádár was cited as saying by state news agency MTI. Spending on headliners will rise by more than HUF 1 bln, he added.

Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time in Hungary at this yearʼs Sziget. Also on the program are Gorillaz, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Shawn Mendes.

"Weʼve drawn up a three-year growth plan, which was necessary because foreign headliners have become more expensive and paying them to perform now requires serious financial backing," Kádár said.

This yearʼs Sziget Festival will take place August 8-15. Five-day passes have already sold out, but three-day passes for EUR 200 are still available over a range of days. Festival-goers will be able to pay at concessions with a chip in their wristbands that can be topped up with a mobile application, Kádár noted.

Last yearʼs Sziget Festival drew about 450,000 visitors.