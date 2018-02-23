Szallas.hu revenues up almost 31% in 2017

MTI – Econews

Online booking service Szallas.hu posted HUF 3.4 billion revenues in 2017, up by 30.9% compared to 2016, the company said on Thursday. The value of online booking deals managed by the site was HUF 23.5 bln as the number of booked nights reached 882,000.

The number of bookable accommodations climbed to 257,000 last year, up by 20% from 2016, state news wire MTI reported.

József Szigetvári, executive manager at Szallas.hu, said revenue growth was fueled by acquisitions of peers such as spanie.pl, nocleg.pl, nemaradjle.hu and csakegyutazas.hu.

The company expects accommodation providers to see 7-10% gross revenue growth on the Hungarian market.