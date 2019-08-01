Szallas.hu acquires maiUtazás.hu group, Utazok.hu

Bence Gaál

Accommodation search website Szallas.hu has concluded the acquisition of the maiUtazás.hu group and Utazok.hu Kft., strengthening its position against large international competitors, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The signing of the deal, with József Szigetvári, CEO of Szallas.hu, seated far left.



With the acquisition of maiUtazás.hu, the companyʼs team will grow with 26 members. In 2018, the maiUtazás.hu group posted revenue of HUF 1.8 billion, compared with Szallas.huʼs HUF 4.2 bln.

"The trusted travel agency background of the acquired company group is a serious opportunity for us, as we can provide even better-quality services, friendlier prices, and guarantees for our guests looking for a foreign destination," said József Szigetvári, CEO of Szallas.hu. "Our special aim is making travel agency activities a strong pillar of our company group by 2020."

Complete integration is expected to happen by the end of 2020. Szallas.hu says that Utazok.hu will remain an individual company. With the integration, the group wishes to utilize the possibility of selling so-called adventure packages as PihiPakk.hu, a specialist business in selling these packages, is also included in the deal.

"We were looking for an investor that helps the growth and development of the maiUtazás.hu group, as well as its possible entry to international markets," said András Szennay, managing director of the group. "The industry experience and knowledge capital of the Szallas.hu group, as well as its professional network system and international presence, is a warranty for all of the above."