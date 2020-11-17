Swisscham Hungary plants 25 trees to mark anniversary

BBJ

The Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has planted 25 seedlings in Népliget, in Budapest’s District X. Swisscham says the goal was for it and its members to express their commitment to environmental protection and to work together for a more sustainable future through a joint action.

The Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce celebrated its silver jubilee by planting 25 trees on November 10, 2020. Photo by Swisscham

The chamber says the epidemiological situation in recent months has given the project an unexpected new meaning: the 25 seedlings planted on the morning of November 10 embody not only the last 25 successful years, but also a new life, a fresh start and a belief in the future.

“Currently, the biggest challenge in the world is environmental protection, and that’s a common concern for all of us. The members of Swisscham Hungary have proved that they take responsibility separately and together for the preservation and maintenance of natural values,” said Dr. István Béres, president of Swisscham Hungary.

“Another symbolic message of tree planting is that, with the growth of seedlings, the chamber’s activities should continue to develop and remain a recognized, professional forum for Swiss-Hungarian relations in response to changes in economic life,” he added.

István Kocsis, Chargé d’Affaires of the Swiss Embassy, also spoke at the jubilee tree planting.

“While innovation has been the main focus of Swisscham Hungary’s agenda for the past 25 years, sustainability will come to the fore during the chamber’s 25th anniversary. It gives me great pleasure that in the symbolic planting of the 25 trees, we have found a way to celebrate the quarter-century existence of the chamber with dignity even in times of epidemic,” he said.

Environmental Impact

At the event, Gergely Karácsony, Mayor of Budapest, highlighted the environmental action of Swisscham Hungary.

“When we commit to the future not only in words but also in deeds, it is an important message for Hungary as well. Many thanks to all the partners present, who are our symbolic, yet important, allies in making Budapest even greener and even more innovative,” he added.

The main sponsors of the event were Philip Morris Magyarország Kft., Roche Magyarország Kft. And CMS Law Office. The event was attended by representatives of the 25 member companies that adopted the trees: the full list is available here.

Swisscham says it has members in Hungary stretching from Sárospatak (247 km northeast of Budapest) to Szentgotthárd (253 km to the southwest), but the joint work is concentrated in Budapest, hence the choice of location for the anniversary event of Népliget, or Peopleʼs Park, the biggest public park in the capital, covering an area of 110 hectares (270 acres).

The event was carried out in cooperation with Főkert Nonprofit Zrt., which is responsible for the capital’s green spaces and will also take care of the trees in the future.