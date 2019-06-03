Swedish team wins Brain Bar Blastoff startup contest

Bence Gaál

Swedish team Happy at Work triumphed at the Brain Bar Blastoff startup competition with their solution to measure workplace satisfaction, with Hungarian team Lockcheck, aiming to spread digitalization in the local construction industry, clinching the Deloitte special award.

Happy at Work celebrate their win

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, out of 11 competing startups from five countries, Happy at Work managed to convince the jury the most, and may therefore start realizing their plans with an investment offer worth EUR 150,000 from OXO Holdings.

Meanwhile, Lockcheck, the recipient of the Deloitte Fast50 Most Disruptive Technology Special Award, will receive advisory services worth HUF 3 million from the Big Four firm.

On the first day of the Brain Bar event, the teams in the final had three minutes each to pitch their ideas. The international popularity of the event is underpinned by the fact that this yearʼs final featured startups from Poland, Denmark, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The panel of experts assessing the contestants featured big names such as Techstars Managing Director Martin Olczyk; venture capital investor Anna Apró; Péter Oszkó, OXO Group founder and a former finance minister; Vodafone Hungary CFO Zoltán Gelencsér; Zoltán Tancsa, tax and legal advisory partner at Deloitte Hungary; and László Jónás, business development director at Design Terminal.

The winning team of the Invendor Innovation Academy entrepreneurship program, Swin, also got an opportunity to present its project at Blastoff.

Brain Bar bills itself as Europeʼs largest festival on the future, bringing together representatives from the worlds of science and technology, business, and the arts, to discuss the most important questions of the future. This year featured Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson among the headline speakers.