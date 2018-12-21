Strabag wins ‘Best FM Company of the Year’ award

BBJ

Strabag Property and Facility Services Zrt. earned recognition as the “Best Facility Management Company of the Year” for the third time in a row at the latest CIJ Awards Hungary 2018 ceremony, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Strabag execs presented with the award

"We are proud that CIJ Awards Hungary has once again chosen us as the best facility management company of the year," said László Vágó, CEO of Strabag PFS Zrt. "It is the most important for us that our clients are increasingly satisfied with us. We always work hard to ensure that the quality of our services is getting better and better, our expertise is constantly improving, and that we always meet the needs of our partners."

Construction & Investment Journal, an English-language magazine for the property development and real estate industry, hosts the annual event to honor the industry’s most highly regarded projects, the press release notes.