Speed Tech inaugurates HUF 230 mln production hall

Austrian-owned Speed Tech inaugurated a HUF 230 million production hall for warehouse system control units in Ajka yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Owner-manager Franz Jobstl said the company financed the investment from its own funds.
Production started at the 1,300 sqm hall at the beginning of June. The investment has created 20 workplaces.
Speed Tech already has had a unit in Ajka, the company plans to move production to the new site by 2018.
