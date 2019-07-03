SET Group partners with VC investor OXO

BBJ

Listed holding company SET GROUP announced a strategic partnership with incubator and venture capital investor OXO Portfolio Management S.á.r.l., online business portal portfolio.hu reported.

SET Group will bring to the partnership its own experience in acquiring companies that run into trouble during generational transitions.

"In light of the fact that the activities of the two holding companies cover two consecutive period of the lifespan of a company, the sides decided they want to work together in future," SET Group said.

The two firms will support each other by coordinating their know-how and resources, as well as through cross-ownership. OXO Portfolio Management will also give SET Group the chance to buy stakes in companies from which it is exiting, portfolio.hu said.