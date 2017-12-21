Serbia’s Pionir in talks to acquire Mondelez factory in Győr

BBJ

Serbian confectionery group Pionir is in talks on the acquisition of a factory owned by U.S.-based food giant Mondelez in Hungary, according to Miroljub Aleksić, owner of Alco Group, which includes Pionir Subotica.

Pionir hopes to complete the transaction next year, Aleksić said in a video posted on the website of Belgrade-based Serbian state media company tanjug.rs.

The factory in question produces candies under the Negro brand (which is owned by Pionir) for the Hungarian market, the owner said. Importantly, with the acquisition of the factory, Pionir will get a “Made in EU” designation of origin and will be able to start sales of Negro throughout the European Union, he added.

"Pionir has been producing the Negro candy, one of the most famous brands in Serbia, since 1920. We are now conducting negotiations with Mondelez and we hope to complete them next year," Aleksić was quoted by news site ekapija.com as telling press at the Serbian Chamber of Commerce.

The Negro sweets are manufactured in Hungary by Győri Keksz Kft., a subsidiary of Mondelez. Győri Keksz also produces biscuits, wafers, candy products, and cough drops under the Halls brand at its factory in Győr, some 120 kilometers northwest of Budapest.