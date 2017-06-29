Sanatmetal completes HUF 500 mln production upgrade

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Sanatmetal Kft., which makes trauma implants and joint replacement prostheses, has completed a more than HUF 500 million production upgrade, Managing Director József Farkas told Hungarian news agency MTI.

A little more than half of the cost of the upgrade was covered by European Union funding, Farkas said.

Exports from the parent company generate about 38% of revenues while domestic sales make up 34% of the total, the managing director said. The sales of the companyʼs units account for the rest, he added.

Sanatmetal posted revenues of HUF 4.8 bln last year, public records show.