Samsung inaugurates EV battery plant in Göd

BBJ

Korea-based Samsung inaugurated a HUF 100 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Göd, near the capital of Budapest on Monday, which will create approximately 600 jobs in the country, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The plant was established next to Samsungʼs old cathode ray tube factory, which was shut down in 2014 as the technology was replaced, MTI noted.

At the inauguration ceremony, Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-Hyun expressed thanks to the Hungarian state and Göd municipality for the support.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the country is aiming to put 63,000 EVs on the road by 2020, including 54,000 passenger cars. He promised to provide tax preferences for EV owners.

Samsung SDI VP Seh-Woong Jeong said that the plant is expected to reach full capacity by 2018, turning out batteries to power 50,000 electric vehicles.