Samsonite opens second factory in Hungary

Luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite is opening its second assembly plant in Hungary, creating some 100 new jobs and manufacturing for export, according to a report in economic daily Világgazdaság.
The firmʼs manufacturing capacity will be increased by 17% through the expansion. Samsonite received a government grant of HUF 889 million towards the investment, while HUF 2.5 billion was earmarked for the industrial park in which it is based, and a further HUF 3 bln for connected road building.
In addition, the firm is establishing a training center for HUF 2 bln to support specialized training for workers at the factory.
This will be the second plant in Hungary opened by the luggage maker. In 1989, Belgium-based Samsonite N.V. purchased a site in Szekszárd, forming Samsonite Hungária Bőrönd Kft.
The 20,000 square-meter building will be controlled by special software, with hot water provided by solar energy.