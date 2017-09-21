Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Samsonite opens second factory in Hungary

 BBJ
 Thursday, September 21, 2017, 11:57

Luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite is opening its second assembly plant in Hungary, creating some 100 new jobs and manufacturing for export, according to a report in economic daily Világgazdaság.

The firmʼs manufacturing capacity will be increased by 17% through the expansion. Samsonite received a government grant of HUF 889 million towards the investment, while HUF 2.5 billion was earmarked for the industrial park in which it is based, and a further HUF 3 bln for connected road building.

In addition, the firm is establishing a training center for HUF 2 bln to support specialized training for workers at the factory.

This will be the second plant in Hungary opened by the luggage maker. In 1989, Belgium-based Samsonite N.V. purchased a site in Szekszárd, forming Samsonite Hungária Bőrönd Kft.

The 20,000 square-meter building will be controlled by special software, with hot water provided by solar energy.

 

 

  • Promotion

    How to Save Money With Fleet Management Software

    Starting from this fall, we will make our self-developed software accessible to all fleet management enterprises or firms that operate a larger fleet. Our software is based on more than a decade of experience and offers the widest range of services amongst similar systems. Our team at CallTec believes that our fleet management system is not only comfortable but also cost-efficient: the cost returns in the case of a fleet of 100 vehicles.

     

Related articles