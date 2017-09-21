Samsonite opens second factory in Hungary

BBJ

Luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite is opening its second assembly plant in Hungary, creating some 100 new jobs and manufacturing for export, according to a report in economic daily Világgazdaság.

The firmʼs manufacturing capacity will be increased by 17% through the expansion. Samsonite received a government grant of HUF 889 million towards the investment, while HUF 2.5 billion was earmarked for the industrial park in which it is based, and a further HUF 3 bln for connected road building.

In addition, the firm is establishing a training center for HUF 2 bln to support specialized training for workers at the factory.

This will be the second plant in Hungary opened by the luggage maker. In 1989, Belgium-based Samsonite N.V. purchased a site in Szekszárd, forming Samsonite Hungária Bőrönd Kft.

The 20,000 square-meter building will be controlled by special software, with hot water provided by solar energy.