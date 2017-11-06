Royal FrieslandCampina opens financial SSC in Budapest

BBJ

Dutch dairy products company Royal FrieslandCampina has opened a new regional financial shared services center (SSC) at the CityZen Office Building on Váci út in Budapest. The company plans to expand the office in the near future, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new headquarters of FrieslandCampina Service Center EMEA Kft. takes up a total of 2,400 square meters on two levels of the A+ category CityZen offices, increasing its occupancy rate to 90%. Staff have access to a 151-space underground garage, as well as to bicycle lockers and changing rooms with showers, says the press release.

"Our staff and partners can easily and comfortably reach the new service center from anywhere in the capital," said Marc Galjaard, director of FrieslandCampina Service Center EMEA. "The ideal location and high-quality office environment can be a real attraction to our staff, whose numbers might reach up to 150 in the coming years," he added.