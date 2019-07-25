Richter, Hikma sign license and supply agreement for cariprazine

MTI – Econews

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter and U.K. peer Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said they signed an exclusive license agreement to commercialize Richterʼs antipsychotic in certain Middle East and North African (MENA) markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richter will be responsible for product supply and Hikma will proceed with the registration and commercialisation of the product in the following countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, Syria and United Arab Emirates.

According to U.S.-based health information consultant IQVIA, sales for atypical antipsychotics in the contracted MENA markets were USD 153 million for the 12 months ending March 2019, Richter said.

Richter will receive from Hikma an upfront payment. In addition, Richer will be entitled to sales related milestone payments on achievement of certain targets.