Record cargo traffic at BUD Cargo City in November

Bence Gaál

Cargo traffic at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in November exceeded the quantity recorded in the same month last year by 6.3%, making the volume of goods handled during the month the highest on record in the history of the airport, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Businesss Journal.

Photo by Budapest Airport

The airport handled 13,864 tons of air cargo this November. Budapest Airport’s total cargo volume during the year surpassed 120,000 tons.

Rolf Schnitzler, the CEO of Budapest Airport highlighted that this performance is attributable not just to pandemic- related shipments, changed purchasing habits, and the entire cargo community, but in particular to the EUR 50 million fully private investment undertaken by Budapest Airport into the facilities of BUD Cargo City.

József Kossuth, cargo manager for Budapest Airport, emphasized, "Seamless cargo traffic at the airport requires many players and precise coordination. Close cooperation between shippers, forwarders, airlines, ground handlers, authorities and all colleagues working at the airport is indispensable in this process."

"This year was extraordinary and full of challenges for everyone. The fact that cargo traffic at Budapest Airport has remained stable in this changed environment and even showed a significant increase in November is the result of our joint work and the exemplary perseverance of the cargo community. On behalf of BUD’s cargo team, I would like to thank everyone who supported air cargo in Hungary with their work," he added.

The record traffic in November is attributable to several market factors, Budapest Airport notes. The year-end peak period usually starts in October in air cargo, and intensifies from November. The record cargo volume registered last month was partly ascribable to the Black Friday sales campaign, but this year has strengthened air cargo generally, irrespective of special promotions.

Due to the restrictions introduced on account of the coronavirus pandemic, more companies are using air freight than ever and more people are choosing online shopping and delivery to their homes or to parcel lockers, the airport argues.

Throughout the year, Budapest Airport also welcomed a number of flights transporting medical equipment, helping the work of the Hungarian government together with players from the logistics sector, and ensuring that vital healthcare material, such as personal protective equipment, ventilators, other medical devices and base materials, should get to where they are needed, as quickly as possible. After the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, preparations commenced at the BUD Cargo City to provide the conditions necessary for the transportation and storage of the vaccine.

Budapest Airport welcomed three dedicated cargo flights in 2020; Korean Air launched a flight between Seoul and Budapest, Cargolux from Shenzen to Budapest, and an aerial connection is once again available between Zhengzhou and Budapest.